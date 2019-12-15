Swansea in pole position to sign Rhian Brewster - report

Rhian Brewster looks likely to leave Liverpool on loan in January, with a move to South Wales on the cards.

According to The Telegraph, Swansea City are leading the race to sign the highly-rated striker, owing to manager Steve Cooper's previous relationship with Brewster.

Prior to joining Swansea in June of this year, Cooper was manager of the England U-17 side that won the U-17 World Cup in 2017. Brewster was part of that squad, alongside players like Phil Foden, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho.

It's thought that Leeds, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston are all also interested in Brewster, along with clubs in Germany, and Crystal Palace - though Palace would not be able to guarantee him first team football.

In an interview with FourFourTwo earlier in the season, Brewster revealed that he asked Jurgen Klopp about going on loan in the summer, but Klopp told him he wanted the striker to stay and fight for his place.

However, as Liverpool aim to win their first title in two decades, Klopp recently admitted Brewster may be allowed to develop elsewhere for the second half of the campaign. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said:

"Maybe Rhian is the one, age-wise, experience-wise, if he had not been injured, he would already have been on a different level, but that is the situation and we constantly think of the situation for the boys.

"He is very young, but still a bit advanced, but I don't know, we don't make decisions right now. If we do [loan him] then it 100 per cent needs to be the right club."

The fact that Liverpool are considering letting Brewster go may confirm the rumours that they are closing in on signing Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg for a fee of £7.25million.

The Japanese attacker was left out of Salzburg's last game before the international break, with reports suggesting he will complete a move to Anfield on January 1, and could possibly make his debut in the FA Cup third round on January 5 - a game which also happens to be a Merseyside derby.

