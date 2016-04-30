Ribery a doubt for Bayern's crunch Atletico clash

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Franck Ribery will be passed fit to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday after the French winger missed Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach with a back injury.

Bayern would have wrapped up the Bundesliga title with a win, but their celebrations were kept on ice as Guardiola's 100th league game in charge ended all square at the Allianz Arena, with Thomas Muller's opener cancelled out by Andre Hahn's second-half equaliser.

And there was concern for Ribery, who is struggling with discomfort in his back.

Guardiola admitted that Ribery may not be cleared in time to face Atletico at the Allianz when Bayern attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League semi-final.

"Ribery is injured. He has a bad back," Guardiola said. "I do not know if he will play Tuesday because he is with the physios. We'll do all that we can so that he can play.

"He trained [on Friday] but [on Saturday] he came and said that he has a pain. The doctors said he cannot play."

It is a further concern for Bayern, who are already without star winger Arjen Robben due to an adductor problem that has ruled him out since the 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund on March 5.

Speaking before the match, Robben outlined his hopes to play again this season, but is unsure on when he will return.

"I don't feel like I wished I felt," he told Bayern's official website. "But I am fighting to play a role again during this season.

"That is my goal. I can't say whether it will work out. If it does, it would be superb."