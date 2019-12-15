Rice insists Hamilton are well aware of the boundaries they have to work within

Hamilton boss Brian Rice admits hard work is the way for his side to climb up the Ladbrokes Premiership after defeat to Aberdeen dropped them to the foot of the table.

Sam Cosgrove netted the only goal of the game early in the second half as Aberdeen moved up to third place, but Rice admits that he can only dream of signing a goalscorer like the Dons man.

“We’re Hamilton,” he said. “We know the boundaries within which we work. We know who and where we can recruit. I can’t go and get a Cosgrove. I can’t go and get a Lyndon Dykes.

“We’ve lost some experienced players today and had to replace them with kids – I had a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old at centre-back today.

“The boys give us everything. The belief is there. Maybe the quality is lacking a bit but the belief is there. We’ve played Rangers, Celtic, Livingston away, and now Aberdeen and it’s been close, but football is about winning.

“It’s great getting a pat on the back for playing well, but you want a pat on the back when you’re winning.”

Cosgrove was also on the mind of Dons boss Derek McInnes, who faces a battle to keep hold of his star striker, whose goal yesterday was his 19th of the current campaign and 40th in 15 months.

Clubs have been watching the former Carlisle striker, but with a lengthy contract at Pittodrie it will take a good offer to tempt the Dons to cash in.

“In my time at the club we had a lot of games that were 1-0 with Adam Rooney scoring, and he was a difficult boy to replace.

“Sam has stepped up to do something similar so I’m hoping we don’t lose him. I don’t think it would be in our interest to let him go at this point.

“I’m not naive enough to think teams aren’t looking at him – and money talks.

“Sam will move on at some point, but I don’t think this window, and certainly midway through a season isn’t of any benefit to us.

“We’re a club who develop players and eventually they move on, but hopefully we can hang on to our best players as long as possible.”