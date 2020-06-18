Richard Tait joins St Mirren after leaving Motherwell
By PA Staff
St Mirren have signed former Motherwell defender Richard Tait.
Tait has signed a two-year deal with Jim Goodwin’s side after leaving Fir Park when his contract expired.
The 30-year-old told St Mirren’s website: “I’m delighted to get sorted and to come to St Mirren is fantastic.
“I’m a hard-working player and I’ll give everything on the pitch. I can play left-back, right-back or centre-back but anywhere I’m asked to play I’ll do my best.
“The gaffer has been great. The first day I met him I really liked him. He makes you want to come here and makes you want to play for him. I’m just really looking forward to getting started.”
Goodwin added: “I’m really happy to have got Richard’s deal over the line.
“He’s an experienced player first and foremost. He’s a leader and he was really highly thought of at Motherwell. He played a big part in their success in the last few years and I’m sure he’ll be a fantastic signing for us.
“He’s a model professional, leaves nothing in the tank on a match day and I’ve got no doubt that the St Mirren fans will take to him instantly.”
