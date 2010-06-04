Rio blow lengthens England odds

Such is captain Ferdinand’s importance at the heart of the Three Lions' defence that the bookie was firm in their belief it was a damaging blow to Fabio Capello’s hopes of World Cup glory.

Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Rio Ferdinand’s exit from the World Cup is a big blow to England’s World Cup hopes and that has to be reflected in the longer odds available on a Three Lions victory. So it’s now 15/2 that we see Steven Gerrard lifting the trophy for England on July 12.”

The other consequence of Ferdinand’s injury is that Argentina are now third favourites to win the trophy at 13/2 from 7/1. Ivory Coast’s odds have also drifted to 50/1 from 40/1 after Didier Drogba fractured his elbow during a warm-up win against Japan.

World Cup Latest

4/1 Spain

9/2 Brazil

13/2 Argentina

15/2 England

10/1 Holland

14/1 Italy

14/1 Germany

18/1 France

25/1 Portugal

501 Ivory Coast

50/1 Serbia

70/1 Bar



MONEY BACK SPECIAL

England vs USA - Roo Beauty

If Wayne Rooney scores at ANY TIME Paddy Power will refund all losing first/last goalscorer, correct score & scorecast singles on the match.

Click here to bet

Terms & Conditions: Applies to 1st/last goalscorer, correct score and scorecast singles placed before kick-off only. Max Refund €/£100 per customer. Paddy Power football rules apply.