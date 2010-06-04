Rio blow lengthens England odds
By Gregg Davies
FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power have pushed out the odds on England winning the World Cup to 15/2 from 7/1 following the news that Rio Ferdinand is out of the World Cup with a knee injury.
Such is captain Ferdinand’s importance at the heart of the Three Lions' defence that the bookie was firm in their belief it was a damaging blow to Fabio Capello’s hopes of World Cup glory.
Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Rio Ferdinand’s exit from the World Cup is a big blow to England’s World Cup hopes and that has to be reflected in the longer odds available on a Three Lions victory. So it’s now 15/2 that we see Steven Gerrard lifting the trophy for England on July 12.”
The other consequence of Ferdinand’s injury is that Argentina are now third favourites to win the trophy at 13/2 from 7/1. Ivory Coast’s odds have also drifted to 50/1 from 40/1 after Didier Drogba fractured his elbow during a warm-up win against Japan.
World Cup Latest
4/1 Spain
9/2 Brazil
13/2 Argentina
15/2 England
10/1 Holland
14/1 Italy
14/1 Germany
18/1 France
25/1 Portugal
501 Ivory Coast
50/1 Serbia
70/1 Bar
