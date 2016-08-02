Rivaldo backs Neymar to be the best in the world

Former Barcelona and Brazil attacker Rivaldo is convinced Neymar will become the best player in the world.

Rivaldo was a two-time LaLiga winner during his five-year stay at Camp Nou and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1999.

He believes Neymar can reach similar heights in his career, though he admits he is not yet at the level of Barca team-mate Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – the pair winning the past eight Ballons d'Or between them.

"Today he [Neymar] has Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in front of him, but Neymar is doing a good job and soon he will be the best the player," Rivaldo said in an interview with Barca TV.

"He's a great player and for sure he will be the best in the world. When Barca signed him I said he was a great player and that he could end up being one of the best in the world, and I think little by little he's actually doing that."

Barca missed out on successive trebles by exiting the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals last season.

However, Rivaldo still felt lifting the Liga and Copa del Rey trophies represented a "great season".

He said: "Barca is as great as always. They've been playing very well for five or six years and people are very happy.

"Not just the Barca fans but everyone in the world who watches them on TV – they love how they play and I hope it can continue for many years.

"They are playing great every year, they had a good season last year. They didn't win the Champions League, but they had a great season."