Rizzoli heads Euro 2016 referees

Nicola Rizzoli could get the chance to complete a European Championship and World Cup double next year after being named on UEFA's 18-man referee list for Euro 2016.

The Italian took charge of the World Cup final in 2014 as Germany beaten Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Brazil and he could officiate the Euro showdown, unless Antonio Conte's side reach the showpiece.

Rizzoli is one of seven referees to head to France after representing UEFA in Brazil, a list that includes the 2015 Champions League final referee Cuneyt Cakir from Turkey.

Felix Brych, Jonas Eriksson, Bjorn Kuipers, Milorad Mazic and Carlos Velasco Carballo complete the list of officials heading to a second consecutive major finals.

England will be the only nation to be represented by two officials, with Martin Atkinson and Mark Clattenburg getting the honours.

European Championship referee list in full:

Martin Atkinson (England), Felix Brych (Germany), Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey), Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain), Mark Clattenburg (England), William Collum (Scotland), Jonas Eriksson (Sweden), Ovidiu Hategan (Romania), Sergey Karasev (Russia), Viktor Kassai (Hungary), Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic), Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands), Szymon Marciniak (Poland), Milorad Mazic (Serbia), Svein Moen (Norway), Nicola Rizzoli (Italy), Damir Skomina (Slovenia), Clement Turpin (France)