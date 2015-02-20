Roar-Victory postponed due to Cyclone Marcia
Friday's A-League fixture between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory has been postponed due to dangerous weather conditions caused by Cyclone Marcia.
The Roar released a statement on Friday that Football Federation Australia (FFA) had decided to postpone the match, "after advice from the State Government, emergency authorities including Queensland Police and the Bureau of Meteorology".
A new date for the match, which will be held at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, is yet to be announced.
Cyclone Marcia - a category five storm - made landfall on Friday on the central Queensland coast and is expected to remain at, at least, a category three level until Friday evening local time (mid-morning GMT) and potentially into Saturday.
It is expected that up to 300 millimetres of rain could fall in Brisbane on Friday.
