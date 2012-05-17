Robben: Bayern ready for "match of lifetime"

Bayern want to set the record straight with a fifth top European prize after making their second Champions League final in three seasons and losing the 2010 decider 2-0 to Inter Milan.

"This is the match of a lifetime," Dutch winger Robben told reporters on Thursday. "It is time. You have to win the Champions League once in your life.

"Two years ago we lost the final and now we have been given another shot at it," added Robben, who will come up against his former club.

"We have showed this season in Europe that we are one of the best teams and hopefully we can say on Saturday that we are the best team. That would be sensational."

Bayern have been beaten in both domestic competitions this term by Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund, most recently 5-2 in the German Cup final on Saturday.

But any lingering disappointment will vanish instantly if they lift the Champions League.

"Now there is only one prize. Everything else is forgotten," said Robben.

The Dutch international, who has won league titles in Spain, Germany, England and Netherlands, has yet to win the top European club prize despite stints at heavyweights Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Neither has fellow winger Franck Ribery, who missed the 2010 final due to suspension.

Despite a recent changing room brawl, the pair known as "Robbery" have been instrumental in guiding Bayern to the final and a game away from becoming the first Champions League winners on home soil.

"I am 29 and you do not experience such a game every season," said Ribery, donning a red and white T-shirt with the Bayern slogan Mia san Mia (We are who we are).

"It is difficult to reach the final so that is why this is so important. We have to give it all we have got and try everything and if we are dead afterwards then so be it.