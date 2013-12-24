Robben confident of prolonged Bayern stay

The Netherlands international has been out of action with a knee injury since November 30 but has enjoyed a hugely successful year with the German champions.

As well as securing the league title, Robben helped Bayern to the DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2013 but was unavailable for their FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

His deal is set to expire in June of 2015 but Robben is confident that he will remain at the Allianz Arena for longer.

"The club knows what they have in me and I know what I have at the club," the 29-year-old told Der Sueddeutschen.

"I have a feeling that I have at least three years of top football before me - I love it here."

On the issue of a new contract, Robben confirmed that chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge visited him in hospital shortly after his injury to reassure him that discussions would take place.

"He has said that we will soon talk concretely about the future," Robben explained.