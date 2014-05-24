Robben dismisses talk of Man United move

Following Louis van Gaal's appointment at Old Trafford, there had been some suggestions of a move to England for Robben to be reunited with his former Munich boss.

However, the Netherlands international has ruled out such a switch, and underlined his desire to remain at the German champions.

"I cannot imagine that Bayern would lose me," he told De Telegraaf. "I just renewed my contract and we are happy with each other.

"Look, it's very different when you're not completely happy. I would certainly be open to it, because I had a fantastic time with Van Gaal at Bayern.

"But the fact is that I'm at a club where my family and I have a great time.

"Van Gaal and (Pep) Guardiola are the best trainers with whom I've worked. So yes, I feel good and stay where I am.

"The chance is zero that I make the switch."