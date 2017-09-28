Robben refuses to back Ancelotti after PSG thrashing

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben refused to divulge whether the squad remain united behind Carlo Ancelotti after a 3-0 thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain continued their spluttering start to the campaign.

Ancelotti endured a miserable return to his former club as goals from Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar secured a decisive win for the Ligue 1 giants.

Bayern are three points off the pace in the Bundesliga after a defeat at Hoffenheim and 2-2 draw, from two goals up - against Wolfsburg in recent weeks, while speculation that Ancelotti could accept a contract in the Chinese Super League has done little to promote a sense that the Italian will be a long-term fixture at the Allianz Arena.

Ancelotti's decision to bench Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels at the Parc des Princes raised eyebrows and the Dutch winger was far from unequivocal post-match.

Asked if the team were still behind Ancelotti, Robben told reporters: "I will not answer that. It was a painful defeat, we can talk about this. When it is a game as big as this, you never want to lose.

All the reaction to September 28, 2017

"I'm now in my ninth season with FC Bayern, this is something I am not accustomed to. But it's part of football.

"The most important thing is that we stay together. We have had many beautiful moments, we must get back to that."

On Ancelotti's team selection, Robben was again guarded: "I will not say anything about it. Even one word is too much.

"We need peace. Anyone who is unhappy from the outside does not help the team."