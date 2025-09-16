Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV details, preview for Arteta's Basque Country return in the Champions League

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal as the Gunners look to carry their goalscoring form into Europe this week.

Last season's Premier League runners-up have made a flying start to 2025-26. Arsenal have scored nine goals in four matches and are a Dominik Szoboszlai thunderbolt away from being unbeaten.

Attention now turns to Europe and a brief return to the Basque Country for San Sebastian-born Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal's Champions League opener anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal in the UK?

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal is part of the package on offer from TNT Sports and Discovery+ this season.

It's a 5:45pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal in the US

In the USA, Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

50% off Paramount+ annual plans Just in time for the start of the Champions League, Paramount+ are offering you your first year half-price. All the competitions outlined above are available to stream on the lowest plan, 'Essential', which is yours for $30 for the next 12 months. Offer ends September 18.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal for free?

Yes! At least, you can if you're in Ireland, where Virgin Media TV has the rights to eight Champions League matches each week and makes four available on the Virgin Media Play streaming service, which can be used in-browser without registration and will be showing Arsenal's trip to Bilbao.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

See also ► Champions League TV guide

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal: Champions League preview

The first of Arsenal's eight opponents in the league phase this season will be Athletic Club, who qualified by finishing a distant fourth in La Liga last term.

The Bilbao club, managed since 2022 by Ernesto Valverde, are in the Champions League for the first time in more than a decade.

After starting the season with three wins the Red and Whites lost at San Mames on Saturday, beaten by an Álex Berenguer own goal.

Athletic had their sights on Europa League glory on home soil last season. Instead, in their first season of European football for seven years, they were humiliated by Manchester United in the semi-finals.

Arsenal were eliminated at the same stage of the Champions League, losing over two legs to tournament winners Paris Saint-Germain.

It was the Gunners' furthest run in the competition since 2008-09, when home and away defeats to United brought their quest under Arsene Wenger to an end.

Arsenal's three wins this season have all been clean sheets as well. They snuck past United on the first Sunday of the season but went on to defeat Leeds United and Nottingham Forest without breaking a sweat.

The most encouraging attacking sign for Arteta is that two of Arsenal's headline summer signings have been scoring the goals. On Saturday, Martin Zubimendi's double was split by a third goal of the season for Viktor Gyokeres.

By contrast, Athletic have spread the goals around. They've scored six in their three wins, two of them penalties, and no player has yet scored twice.

Tuesday's game is the first competitive meeting of these clubs but they did play at the Emirates in Arsenal's last pre-season game in August. The Gunners won 3-0 and Gyokeres, again, was among the scorers.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Arsenal

Both teams have started well but Athletic showed on Saturday that they can be beaten at home. Arsenal come into the game on the back of a comfortable Premier League win and we're backing them to get the job done in Bilbao.