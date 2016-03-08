Robben urges Gotze to remain patient

Arjen Robben has urged Bayern Munich team-mate Mario Gotze to remain patient as the Germany international struggles for game time.

Gotze recently resumed regular training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an adductor injury, but is yet to make his long-awaited comeback.

The 23-year-old has not featured for Bayern since the 5-1 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund on October 4, but Robben has told his fellow attacker not to lose his composure over his situation.

"Mario has to be patient and take his time," Robben told reporters.

"He knows that he is a great player and he will soon be showing it again on the pitch.

"But his situation is obviously not easy for him."

Robben also had his say on Pep Guardiola's imminent departure and stressed Bayern aim to give their coach a fitting farewell.

"It's an enormous pleasure to be working with Guardiola," he added.

"The team has gone through an incredible development over the past three seasons.

"I really hope that we can say farewell to Pep by winning a few titles."

Robben then went on to reveal the secret behind Thomas Muller's lack of injuries, joking the forward's fitness is down to his slender build.

"I was as thin as Muller when I made my debut at the age of 16," the Dutchman continued.

"But Thomas is still like that. He never gets injured because he does not have any muscles..."