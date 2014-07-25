Robinho likely to leave Milan, claims agent

The Brazil international has spent four years at San Siro since a move from Manchester City in 2010, but only started 15 Serie A games in the 2013-14 campaign.

Among much speculation about a move away from Italy, Milan director Adrian Galliani confirmed on Thursday that the club were in talks with MLS expansion franchise Orlando City.

However, Galliani stated that the two sides were "very far away" from an agreement and on Friday, Ramos declared that his client was unlikely to stay in Milan, although held back from naming any potential destinations.

"I don't think we will have a meeting with Galliani or any of the clubs looking for him today," Ramos told MilanNews.it.

"I cannot make names, so I prefer not to name the clubs that want Robinho.

"Galliani ruled out Orlando City? For now we haven't concluded a deal with anyone, we can say that.

"Will Robinho remain at Milan at the end? I really doubt it, we will find a solution."