Rodgers confident of late Liverpool addition
Brendan Rodgers expects Liverpool to add to their squad before the January transfer window closes on Friday.
The Anfield club boosted their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over local rivals Everton.
Yet Rodgers is still determined to bring in an additional player, having experienced a frustrating month on the transfer front thus far.
The Liverpool manager said: "I think we will hopefully do something over the next couple of days.
"I saw some headlines after Monday's press conference in terms of the manager being angry with the club - nothing is further from the truth.
"We are not just going to get the players we want to get in for a number of reasons.
"Hopefully we can have a major signing before the window shuts and if we can do that we will be set up for the remaining games."
Reflecting on the thumping win against Everton, Rodgers added: "I think all wins are important, but especially against your rivals and psychologically it was a big win and can reiterate the confidence and belief in the squad.
"This was a massive game. I think we have shown all season we are going to be in contention for fourth place."
