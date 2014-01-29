Rodgers confident of late Liverpool addition

The Anfield club boosted their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over local rivals Everton.

Yet Rodgers is still determined to bring in an additional player, having experienced a frustrating month on the transfer front thus far.

The Liverpool manager said: "I think we will hopefully do something over the next couple of days.

"I saw some headlines after Monday's press conference in terms of the manager being angry with the club - nothing is further from the truth.

"We are not just going to get the players we want to get in for a number of reasons.

"Hopefully we can have a major signing before the window shuts and if we can do that we will be set up for the remaining games."

Reflecting on the thumping win against Everton, Rodgers added: "I think all wins are important, but especially against your rivals and psychologically it was a big win and can reiterate the confidence and belief in the squad.

"This was a massive game. I think we have shown all season we are going to be in contention for fourth place."