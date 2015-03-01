Rodgers: Coutinho is coming of age at Anfield

The Brazil midfielder put the seal on his latest eye-catching performance by netting a superb winner as Liverpool beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Coutinho has netted three times in his last seven games to leave Rodgers relishing what the future has in store for the 22-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in January 2013 and signed a new long-term deal earlier this month.

Rodgers beamed: "I think his performances, in particular since he signed his contract, he's started scoring goals. He's a joy to watch, he's a kid who has got so much ahead him in the game.

"He's 22, people forget he came into us at 19, he's still developing and adapting to a new country. [He is a] sensational footballer and now he's starting to add the goals to that quality."

Coutinho had a hand in Jordan Henderson's opener, highlighting in the eyes of Rodgers his impact on the team as a whole.

"He's a very selfless player and a humble guy," added the Liverpool boss.

"He'll always creates for others. We just encourage him, he's done more work on the training ground in terms of his finishing, he's got a wonderful body movement around the box, and you see recently he's starting to work that space really well.

"His technique is at a real high level.

"He's now arriving into the areas, then able to pull the trigger and get shots off.

"I think he is a star in the Premier League already, but I think there's still improvements he can make. I think he's a young player that's developed, he's got the trust of his team-mates and is playing at a club that adores him.

"He loves it here, and is playing for a team that wants to play a technical game.

"He's an absolute pleasure and joy to work with."