Rodgers: Coutinho is coming of age at Anfield
Philippe Coutinho is coming of age at Liverpool and is primed to get even better, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.
The Brazil midfielder put the seal on his latest eye-catching performance by netting a superb winner as Liverpool beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.
Coutinho has netted three times in his last seven games to leave Rodgers relishing what the future has in store for the 22-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in January 2013 and signed a new long-term deal earlier this month.
Rodgers beamed: "I think his performances, in particular since he signed his contract, he's started scoring goals. He's a joy to watch, he's a kid who has got so much ahead him in the game.
"He's 22, people forget he came into us at 19, he's still developing and adapting to a new country. [He is a] sensational footballer and now he's starting to add the goals to that quality."
Coutinho had a hand in Jordan Henderson's opener, highlighting in the eyes of Rodgers his impact on the team as a whole.
"He's a very selfless player and a humble guy," added the Liverpool boss.
"He'll always creates for others. We just encourage him, he's done more work on the training ground in terms of his finishing, he's got a wonderful body movement around the box, and you see recently he's starting to work that space really well.
"His technique is at a real high level.
"He's now arriving into the areas, then able to pull the trigger and get shots off.
"I think he is a star in the Premier League already, but I think there's still improvements he can make. I think he's a young player that's developed, he's got the trust of his team-mates and is playing at a club that adores him.
"He loves it here, and is playing for a team that wants to play a technical game.
"He's an absolute pleasure and joy to work with."
