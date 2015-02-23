Rodgers disappointed with Lallana reception

The England midfielder came through the famed Southampton academy and went on to become captain of the south-coast club, playing a key role in their rise from League One back into the Premier League.

Lallana left to join Rodgers' side in a big-money move last July and was braced for a rough ride when he faced his former club on Sunday,

The 26-year-old and Dejan Lovren, who also left Southampton to join Liverpool in July after just one season at the club, started in Liverpool's 2-0 victory and were given a hostile reception by the home fans.

Rickie Lambert was applauded as he warmed up, but Rodgers felt the striker and Lallana deserved more recognition.

He said: "I felt a wee bit disappointed for Adam, I have to say,

"He was the captain here for two years and gave incredible service to Southampton.

"I know for a fact he could have left here a number of times and didn't. To get the reception he got was disappointing.

"I looked in the match programme and there was nothing relevant to his time here. He and Rickie Lambert helped get the club where they are today, but there was no mention of them, which was sad.

"I can understand why they didn't with Dejan as he was only here a year.

"But Adam and Rickie gave their heart and soul to Southampton. They have moved to one of the biggest clubs in the world, so you can't deny a player that.

"They were wonderful servants and it was a massive decision for them to come to Liverpool. For them to not get any recognition, it was a wee bit sad.

"I was thinking of them today looking at the programme that everything they did, nothing was mentioned at all.

"Did they see it? I'm not sure. But I did."