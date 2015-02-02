Rodgers expecting 'quiet' deadline day for Reds

The Merseyside club have been linked with moves for Burnley striker Danny Ings, Real Madrid midfielder Asier Illarramendi and Marseille frontman Andre-Pierre Gignac before the window closes on Monday.

Rodgers has allowed teenager Sheyi Ojo to join Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic, but is not planning on making any high-profile additions and is not looking to offload members of his first-team squad.

He said: "You have to look for star quality but if it's not available then you press on with what you've got. I'll always look within.

"It will be very quiet for us. We're looking to keep all our players here.

"I'm happy with the team and the group, the squad is developing."

Liverpool face a trip to Bolton Wanderers for an FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday, with captain Steven Gerrard poised to make his 700th appearance for the club.

Daniel Sturridge marked his long-awaited return from injury by coming off the bench to score Liverpool's second goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over West Ham.

Rodgers believes the England striker's presence has given his squad a lift, but will resist the temptation to start the former Chelsea man before he is ready.

He said: "It's clear to see that he's not at that stage [to start] yet."

The Liverpool boss added: "Daniel coming back gives the other players confidence. It improves everyone."