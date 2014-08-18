Rodgers hails Lovren, Manquillo displays

Daniel Sturridge scored a 79th-minute winner for Rodgers' men as they claimed an unconvincing win in their Premier League opener at Anfield.

Defenders Dejan Lovren and Javier Manquillo were both handed debuts and performed admirably.

And Rodgers was full of praise for the duo, two of seven close-season signings Liverpool have made.

"I thought Lovren was excellent," he said.

"It's always difficult when you play against your old team. I thought he dealt with it really well. He's a real leader for us. I thought he was excellent.

"And I thought young Manquillo done well considering he picked up a booking early on. At 19 years of age, I thought he was very, very good."

Rodgers said left-back Alberto Moreno was close to a debut, while revealing that Lazar Markovic and Adam Lallana, who are also new arrivals at Liverpool, are nearing returns from injury.

"Thankfully we have got young Moreno coming in as well. He's a big talent," he said.

"Markovic [is] now available, which is great and Adam Lallana won't be too far away in the next few weeks.

"So, all in all, the squad is shaping up very well."