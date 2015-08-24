Rodgers: Lucas staying put

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers expects to have long-serving midfielder Lucas Leiva at his disposal after the transfer window closes on September 1.

Lucas appeared on the verge of a season-long loan move to Turkish club Besiktas, but an injury to captain Jordan Henderson has offered the 28-year-old a reprieve.

The Brazil international played 76 minutes as Liverpool drew 0-0 at Arsenal in Premier League action on Monday.

Rodgers was asked whether he expected to see Lucas at Anfield next Tuesday and the Liverpool boss said: "Yes. Lucas is our best defensive midfield player.

"There are games where I play three midfield players but not always with a defensive specific one, but when we do need that, he is the best one we have.

"He came in tonight and done a great job and very much part of what we want to do.

"But of course every player wants to play every game and every minute of every game but you can never guarantee that as a manager.

"He is highly respected by me, the coaching staff and the players."