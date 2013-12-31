Rodgers: No looming arrivals at Liverpool

The transfer window re-opens on Wednesday, with Liverpool enjoying success last January with the arrivals of striker Daniel Sturridge and midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Reports have surfaced that Rodgers is looking to add Barcelona forward Cristian Tello to his ranks in a loan deal until the end of the season, with the Northern Irishman expressing his desire to add to his squad after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

However, when pressed on the Tello rumours, Rodgers insisted that there was nothing complete and that there would be no "imminent" news in terms of player arrivals.

"I'm sure that (Tello rumour) will be the start of it (transfer talk), and I'm sure there will be plenty more," he said.

"But there's nothing to add on anything with regard to players coming in. There's nothing imminent.

"Obviously the recruitment team are busy putting things together in terms of the profile of players we need here to improve the team and the squad.

"The owners have invested millions upon millions into the team and every window we arrive in looking to improve where we can. This window will be no different."

Liverpool had topped the Premier League table at Christmas, but defeat at Manchester City preceded the Chelsea setback, leaving Liverpool six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

The Merseyside outfit will now look to return to winning ways against Hull City on Wednesday.