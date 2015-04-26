Rodgers: No room for error now

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has urged his side to keep their slim hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification alive by winning their five remaining Premier League matches.

A goalless draw at West Brom on Saturday saw Liverpool lose further ground in the race for a top-four finish.

They now trail Manchester City by nine points, having played one fewer game, while Manchester United and Arsenal will be even further clear if they claim three points against Everton and Chelsea respectively on Sunday.

Rodgers acknowledged Liverpool require an unlikely set of results to achieve their goal, but is determined to oversee a strong finish to the campaign.

He said: "It's very difficult. The six games, we needed to win five, I felt, at least, so now we've got five to go, we'll have to look to win them to give ourselves a chance.

"You never know what happens above you, that's the thing with football, you just never know.

"But what you have to do is make sure you keep the pressure on."

Liverpool can close the gap to their rivals on Tuesday when they travel to relegation-threatened Hull City.