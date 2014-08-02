Rodgers: 'One or two areas' to strengthen

The Northern Irishman has added six players to his squad in the close-season, while selling star striker Luis Suarez to Barcelona for £75 million and loaning out multiple others.

Rodgers promised further additions but was unwilling to divulge what types of players he was searching for.

"We won't have too much more business to be done but we still have a few areas we want to strengthen," he told reporters on Friday.

"It's just purely on the back of us having a really thin squad last season where we were very, very short.

"The players did remarkably well and it was incredible what they achieved but they need help this year - they need assistance.

"We've got the belief this year we can go on and do well in all of the competitions. Especially after the Christmas period on the back end of a World Cup year, we need to make sure we have freshness in every game we play because of the nature of our game.

"There are still one or two areas to look at. There's no point mentioning numbers or positions - we want a couple of positions strengthened and if we can do that, I'll be really, really happy."

Rodgers' men face Milan in Charlotte on Saturday as they look to seal a place in the International Champions Cup final.

He said a strong team would start for the Premier League club.

"They're all big names - they're not at Liverpool for nothing. You have to be a big personality and a big player to play for Liverpool. It'll be big names playing," Rodgers said.

"We will be strong and that will hopefully be the case throughout every game we play this season."