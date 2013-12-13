Rodgers plans January transfer business

The Anfield outfit currently occupy second in the Premier League, and trail Arsenal by five points ahead of Sunday's showdown with Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

But Liverpool have been hit with two high-profile injuries in the past fortnight as Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while Steven Gerrard is set to miss up to four weeks with a hamstring complaint.

Rodgers has utilised the January window to good effect in the past, bringing in Sturridge from Chelsea and Philippe Coutinho from Inter earlier this year.

And he confirmed his intention to once again bolster to his ranks in the new year, but only if the deal helps to improve the playing squad.

"It's not just about getting them, it's who is available," Rodgers said. "We did fabulous business last January with Coutinho and Sturridge.

"But if there are players out there, then I know the owners will support me. It has to be a player who will come in and make a difference."

The Northern Irishman admitted it was a blow to lose influential captain Gerrard, but challenged other members of his squad to stake a claim for a starting spot.

He added: "Whenever any team misses its best player it makes a difference. He has been ever present during my time, fantastic on and off the pitch.

"I couldn't have asked for any more of him. Of course we will miss Steven, as we will Daniel Sturridge. But it is up to someone to step up to the plate in his absence."