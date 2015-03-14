Rodgers 'relaxed' over Sterling contract

The England international has become one of the club's most prized assets over the past couple of years, but his contract expires at the end of next season.

With no signs of an agreement between the club and player being any further forward, Rodgers maintained he has no worries over potentially losing one of his key players.

Asked on Saturday why no deal had yet been reached, Rodgers explained: "I'm not sure, it’s not in my area.

"I just speak to Raheem about his football. The rest is down to the club and his representatives. I'm quite relaxed on it.

"Liverpool is the best option for his career, he's just turned 20 and he's made about 114 appearances in that period, which is incredible at a club this size for a young player.

"He's made it clear himself that he loves being here. I think he was quoted as saying that this is the best club for a young player to develop.

"That makes me quite relaxed about the situation. We have a track record here for developing talent , bringing players through and giving them opportunities.

"There'll be more examples of that and on his situation I'm quite relaxed."