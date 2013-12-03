Rodgers rules out January spending spree

A run of one win from Liverpool's last four Premier League games has placed Rodgers' men under close scrutiny, especially in the wake of Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Hull City.

Strength in depth in comparison to the club's main rivals is a factor that has kept Liverpool out of the top four in each of the last four seasons.

Rodgers addressed that by signing the likes of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and striker Daniel Sturridge from Sunderland and Chelsea respectively and has played down the likelihood of spending big when the winter transfer window opens next month.

"The thing for me is trying to maximise the players we have got," said Rodgers in the build-up to Wednesday's Anfield clash with Norwich City.

"There's no hiding from the fact we spent money to get players in; now they will get the chance to perform.

"We tried to get a host of players in who could improve us but that didn't materialise. A lot of work went into it.

"What is the case is we are not in a position to spend money for the sake of it."