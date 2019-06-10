Atletico Madrid ready to flash the cash to ward off Manchester City interest in Rodri

The 22-year-old is believed to be a summer target for the Premier League champions, while Bayern Munich have also expressed interest.

Diario AS reports that Atleti don’t want his future to develop into an ongoing saga and have let the midfielder know that they will pay him whatever sum he is offered by other clubs.

City could offer the former Villarreal player as much as €8 million per season, according to the report, while the La Liga club want to know as soon as possible whether they can count on the player for next season.

Rodri has a €70 million release clause in his contract, leaving Diego Simeone’s side powerless if other clubs are willing to meet that figure.

Talks will begin between the midfielder and Atleti when he returns from international duty with Spain and although some sources close to the player have suggested that he has decided to leave, his future remains uncertain.

