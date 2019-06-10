Quiz! Can you name all 33 England players to take a shootout penalty in a competitive tournament?

The Nations League may not have provided the most exhilirating round of matches, but it did see that most rare and wondrous occasion: an England penalty shootout win.

More incredible that even that(!), it also happens to be the second straight penalty shootout win for England in a row. That is something that has never happened before, and if there is a better reason to count the Nations League as a major tournament, we are yet to hear it.

To honour this momentous occasion, we thought we'd test you to name every single player who has stepped up to take a penalty in a shootout for the Three Lions.

Note: There’s 46 answers below but it's only 33 players, as several brave souls stepped up more than once – including two players who’ve done it three times. Now, seven minutes are on the clock and let us know how you do @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away. Challenge some friends while you’re at it.

