Rodri to be named Ballon d'Or 2024 winner in shock twist: reports

Manchester City star Rodri has won the Ballon d'Or, according to multiple reports.

The midfielder, who picked up an ACL injury in September against Arsenal, has enjoyed a standout season in his career, winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and lifting the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain. Rodri was injured in the final of the latter but still won the Best Player award from the tournament.

After Vinicius Jr was widely expected to win his first-ever Ballon d'Or, reports are now coming out that the Brazilian is to be snubbed after all.

Rodri is the first Ballon d'Or winner from the Premier League in 16 years (Image credit: Alamy)

No Premier League player has won France Football's accolade since Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, lifted his first in 2008.

But after information from Mario Cortegana of The Athletic and French journalist Fabrice Hawkins via X (formerly Twitter) that no one from Real Madrid would be attending tonight's awards after the club “had a feeling” Vinicius Jr would not be receiving the gong, transfer insider and expert Fabrizio Romano has backed up that information.

Vinicius Junior poses prior to the 2023 Ballon d'Or (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

After the Ballon d'Or's final standings leaked earlier, Vinicius was revealed to have won the award ahead of Rodri in second. The Brazilian's club-mate Jude Bellingham was in third.

Sports Illustrated have since claimed that Rodri will receive the award, with national team manager Luis de la Fuente claiming that it would be “magnificent” for the nation.

“I would be delighted if it were Rodri or [Dani] Carvajal or any Spanish player," De la Fuente told the press from Paris, the city hosting this Monday's awards ceremony, as per FootBoom. “Rodrigo is like family to me, just like Carvajal, everyone who is on the national team.”

FourFourTwo can affirm that nothing has been confirmed yet from France Football – but this would be the biggest shock in recent BDO memory.

Vinicius was thought to be a shoo-in for the award with many bookies suspending odds over the winner of the competition. The star's loss in the Copa America, however, may have tipped the balance late on.

