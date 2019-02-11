Rodriguez: Bayern have what it takes to knock Liverpool out of Champions League
Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez is confident that the German champions can eliminate Liverpool from the Champions League.
The two teams meet in the first knockout round at Anfield on 19 February before a return tie in Bavaria on 13 March.
Jurgen Klopp’s side made it all the way to the final last season before falling to Real Madrid, and have been the pace-setters in the Premier League this season, while Bayern are five points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.
However, the Colombia international, who is in the second season of a two-year loan move from Real Madrid, is feeling positive after a 3-1 league win over Schalke 04 over the weekend.
"I'm very much looking forward to facing Liverpool," he told SportBild.
"You can't make mistakes in these games, but I think we can cause Liverpool problems. We have a team that's good enough to go through if it goes well."
He added: “I think I had a good game against Schalke. I’m feeling better all the time. I was out for nearly three months.
“I'm providing more quality with each game, but I can still play better."
