Rodriguez: Bayern have what it takes to knock Liverpool out of Champions League

The two teams meet in the first knockout round at Anfield on 19 February before a return tie in Bavaria on 13 March.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made it all the way to the final last season before falling to Real Madrid, and have been the pace-setters in the Premier League this season, while Bayern are five points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Colombia international, who is in the second season of a two-year loan move from Real Madrid, is feeling positive after a 3-1 league win over Schalke 04 over the weekend.

"I'm very much looking forward to facing Liverpool," he told SportBild.

"You can't make mistakes in these games, but I think we can cause Liverpool problems. We have a team that's good enough to go through if it goes well."

He added: “I think I had a good game against Schalke. I’m feeling better all the time. I was out for nearly three months.

“I'm providing more quality with each game, but I can still play better."