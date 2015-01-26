Rodriguez living the dream at Real Madrid

A sensational World Cup campaign in Brazil enabled Rodriguez to catch the eye of Real as his stunning strike against Uruguay saw him win FIFA's Puskas Award earlier this month.

That goal helped Colombia to reach the quarter-finals, but that is where their journey ended, Brazil winning 2-1.

However, Rodriguez realised a boyhood dream three weeks after Colombia were eliminated as he signed a six-year deal at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old has settled in quickly to life in Spain and has 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, helping Real to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and to the top of La Liga.

And Rodriguez is delighted at the progress he is making.

"You're always thinking of making strides and I dreamed I'd get to where I am today," he told FIFA's official website.

"But now that I've achieved this and got to play for a club as big as Real Madrid, all I can think about is continuing here for many years.

"It's one thing looking in from the outside, but when you come here you understand the real scale of things – it's something else entirely.

"I always considered it a big club, but now I'm on the inside, I can tell you it's the biggest club in the world, no question."