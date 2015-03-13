Rodriguez loan doubles sales of onion rings

Uruguay international Rodriguez - nicknamed 'Ceballo', which translates to 'Onion' - headed to South America last week having terminated a temporary switch to financially troubled Parma early.

And, following a publicity stunt staged by his new club, official restaurant Hamburgueria 1903 has experienced a swell in demand for the popular greasy snack - renamed Ceballo Rodriguez to mark the 29-year-old's arrival.

"We have never experienced anything like this," Carlos Alberto Carvalho of the club's marketing department told ESPN Brasil.

"This is partly due to what we did with his name in the presentation, and that invited members and reporters [were] handed boxes of the onions."

Gremio are also reported to be dishing out larger portions following the capture of Rodriguez, while #eusoqueromaiscebola ('I just want more onion') has become a popular hashtag on Twitter.