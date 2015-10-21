Rojo destined for greatness - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal believes Marcos Rojo has the potential to become a key figure for Manchester United if he fulfils his potential.

The Argentina international joined United from Sporting CP in August 2014 and made 26 appearances in all competitions in his first campaign at Old Trafford.

Rojo has featured just three times so far this season due to injury, but his manager Van Gaal feels the 25-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

"I saw him at the World Cup in Brazil when he played for Argentina," Van Gaal was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

"He did it very well and he also played for Sporting CP. There I analysed him. What I like is that he is physically a very strong guy, he is a good header of the ball and his pass is very fast.

"That is what we always need, we need a high speed in our positional game.

"I think there is great potential in him to become a very good player for Manchester United when he improves. He can reach a very high level because he is not fully developed yet."

Rojo has a contract with United until June 2019. Van Gaal's team are away to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.