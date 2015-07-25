Roma CEO frustrated as five players denied Indonesia entry

Roma CEO Italo Zanzi spoke of his disappointment for Indonesian fans after five of the club's players were denied entry to the country.

The Serie A club are visiting the country as part of their preparations for the new season, but encountered problems at customs upon their arrival in Jakarta.

Seydou Doumbia, Gervinho, Victor Ibarbo, Adem Ljajic and Antonio Sanabria were all held up by immigration and later took a flight back to Rome.

"It's an honour to be here in Indonesia but we apologise for our delay. We had an unfortunate situation at the airport that was very frustrating as five of our players were not allowed in the country," Zanzi said.

"They are now on their way back to Rome. It's a real disappointment for us, given that we've made a substantial effort to be here.

"Despite some of the issues with local football, we organised 'Roma Indonesia Day 2015' and we wanted our full team to be here.

"Unfortunately that now won't be the case and it's not a positive thing for the players, for the club - who did everything that we were asked to do – but, most importantly, for the Indonesian fans because they are why we are here.

"But this frustrating situation aside, we will continue to make this as positive an experience as possible for the club, for Indonesia and, most importantly, for our Indonesian fans."