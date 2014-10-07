Roma chief calls for calm after Juventus clash

The eagerly awaited top-of-the-table Serie A clash promised much and delivered no shortage of drama as defending champions Juve triumphed 3-2 in Turin.

Referee Gianluca Rocchi was at the centre of the furore due to a host of controversial decisions, notably the awarding of two contentious first-half penalties to the hosts, which were converted by Carlos Tevez.

Leonardo Bonucci's delightful 86th-minute volley earned Massimiliano Allegri's men the points, before Alvaro Morata's hefty challenge on Roma's Kostas Manolas drew a fiery response from the centre-back, earning both men a red card and leading to a ruckus between the two sides.

The bad blood between the two teams has reportedly continued off the pitch, with Bonucci accused of inciting Roma supporters on social media site Twitter, while Roma's players were allegedly abused at the airport in Turin as they prepared to fly back to Italy's capital.

Roma chief Pallotta has now called for a truce, stating that the rivalry between the teams is good for Italian football.

"Everyone should take a deep breath and calm down," Pallotta said in a statement on the club's official website.

"Football is a very fast game and sometimes there are controversies and mistakes.

"It happens both ways. At the end of the day we are both great teams and look forward to a long rivalry. It's good for Italian football.

"Proud of our team forever. Love our spirit. And Roma will be back and there for a long time. Get used to it. Forza Roma!"