Roma secure Nigerian duo Sadiq and Nura

Roma have signed Sadiq Umar and Abdullahi Nura from Serie B side Spezia for a combined fee of €5million.

Both players have signed four-year contracts at Stadio Olimpico after impressing while on loan at the club in 2015-16.

The permanent acquisition of 19-year-old Sadiq will boost Luciano Spalletti's attacking options - the tall striker scored two goals in six Serie A appearances for Roma last season and was reportedly being tracked by a number of other top European clubs.

Nura's preferred position is right-back, and he made 11 appearances in Roma's Primavera youth side in 2015-16, scoring three goals as they won the Primavera title.