Roma secure Nigerian duo Sadiq and Nura
Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar and defender Abdullahi Nura have signed for Roma permanently after successful loan spells with the club.
Roma have signed Sadiq Umar and Abdullahi Nura from Serie B side Spezia for a combined fee of €5million.
Both players have signed four-year contracts at Stadio Olimpico after impressing while on loan at the club in 2015-16.
The permanent acquisition of 19-year-old Sadiq will boost Luciano Spalletti's attacking options - the tall striker scored two goals in six Serie A appearances for Roma last season and was reportedly being tracked by a number of other top European clubs.
Nura's preferred position is right-back, and he made 11 appearances in Roma's Primavera youth side in 2015-16, scoring three goals as they won the Primavera title.
Sadiq Umar and Abdullahi Nura are now players after deals were tied up today: 21 June 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.