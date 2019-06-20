Romelu Lukaku agrees Inter deal as Manchester United target Bournemouth youngster

The Belgium striker has struck an agreement to join the Serie A giants on a £180,000-per-week contract, according to The Sun.

United are willing to sell Lukaku for £75 million, the same fee they paid Everton for his services two years ago, and it is now up to the clubs to agree a fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now focused on securing the signature of Cherries playmaker Brooks, who is valued at £50 million.

The 21-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham, has only been at the Vitality for one season since joining from Sheffield United for £11.5 million last summer.

However, he was handed a new long-term contract in March after an impressive campaign and Bournemouth are reluctant to sell one of their prized assets.

