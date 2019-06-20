Romelu Lukaku agrees Inter deal as Manchester United target Bournemouth youngster
Inter Milan have agreed personal terms with Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United have now turned their attention to Bournemouth’s David Brooks, say reports
The Belgium striker has struck an agreement to join the Serie A giants on a £180,000-per-week contract, according to The Sun.
United are willing to sell Lukaku for £75 million, the same fee they paid Everton for his services two years ago, and it is now up to the clubs to agree a fee.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now focused on securing the signature of Cherries playmaker Brooks, who is valued at £50 million.
The 21-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham, has only been at the Vitality for one season since joining from Sheffield United for £11.5 million last summer.
However, he was handed a new long-term contract in March after an impressive campaign and Bournemouth are reluctant to sell one of their prized assets.
