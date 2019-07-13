Manchester United have told Inter how much they want for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United will not sell Romelu Lukaku for less than £90m, write the Daily Telegraph.

Inter are keen to bring the Belgium international to San Siro, with new manager Antonio Conte having identified him as a leading target.

United would also be willing to part with Lukaku for the right price, but they will not sell him on the cheap.

The Red Devils forked out £75m to sign him from Everton in 2017, and they want to make a profit on the player if he does leave.

Piero Ausilio, Inter's sporting director, met with representatives from United on Friday.

However, United are not keen on the Nerazzurri's offer of a two-year loan worth £9m with an obligation to buy for a further £53.7m.

