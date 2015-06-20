Ronaldinho farewells Queretaro

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and his Mexican adventure has come to an end after he wrote a farewell message to Queretaro's fans.

Ronaldinho's time at Queretaro appeared over after the club's Liga MX Clausura final defeat to Santos Laguna almost a fortnight ago, when coach Victor Manuel Vucetich revealed the Mexican team were planning to offload the 35-year-old.

And the former Barcelona and Milan hero - contracted until the end of the 2015-16 campaign - used social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to confirm his exit on Friday amid interest from Turkey.

"I want to thank all the Mexican nation of heart for all the days that I have lived with people so special, you will be forever in my heart!!!," Ronaldinho wrote.



"To my fellow members of team, without distinction no, my thank you very much for every day of work, every moment, every laugh, our conversations in the hotel, I learned a lot in this stay.



"Thank you to my directors for believe in this project, which is exciting and the beginning of a great future. To live together with the local and international Press, who often do not we can meet as I would like. To all my fans thank you very much, especially to my friends Arturo Villanueva, Mario Chicks and the tireless Sarah Vergara who helped me in all stages since the arrival until the time to sign the termination tonight.



"Thank you very much the Nation Gallos Blancos, which made me very proud to wear is shirt and defend this club. Roosters forever!!!



"In July I will be in Mexico and I promise to say goodbye personally!!!! Thank you Queretaro F.C.!

Thank you Mexico!



"Now I am going to take advantage of the holidays to rest and think about the future!!! Obrigadoooooooo."

Ronaldinho scored eight goals in 25 appearances, having arrived from Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in 2014.