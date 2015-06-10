Ronaldinho to leave Queretaro

Queretaro coach Victor Manuel Vucetich revealed the Mexican team are planning to offload Brazilian icon Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho arrived in Mexico amid much fanfare last September but the 34-year-old has endured a turbulent season, with the star recruit failing to cement a starting berth as Queretaro lost Liga MX's Clausura final to Santos Laguna.

The former Barcelona and Milan hero - contracted until the end of the 2015-16 campaign - has previously been linked with Kabuscorp, who claimed in February that Ronaldinho is a "certainty" to join the Angolan club in June, while MLS champions Los Angeles Galaxy have emerged as a possible destination.

Vucetich told reporters on Tuesday: "It will depend on various factors and things, but the idea is that he [Ronaldinho] no longer participates for us.

"Marketing-wise it was an enormous success, he's got great quality, but we need players that contribute in all aspects.

"Mexican soccer needs people that are on the up, not on the slide and that is very important for the league."

Ronaldinho has scored eight goals in 25 appearances since arriving from Atletico Mineiro in 2014.