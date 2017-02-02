Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona
Former Barcelona crowd favourite Ronaldinho has returned to Camp Nou, where he won the 2005 Ballon d'Or, as a club ambassador.
Ex-Brazil superstar Ronaldinho has become an ambassador at Barcelona.
LaLiga's champions announced on Thursday that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner will serve as a representative at various events, functions and educational talks, along with becoming part of Barcelona's "Legends" project.
Ronaldinho will join a group of former Barca players who will take part in matches and hold clinics and training sessions around the world.
Additionally, the 36-year-old will play a role in Barcelona Foundation events related to the charity UNICEF, along with the Masia 360 project to assist in training duties.
[BREAKING NEWS] February 2, 2017
Ronaldinho, who last weekend received a rapturous reception when he visited another of his old employers, Paris Saint-Germain, will take part in a signing ceremony for his ambassadorial agreement at Camp Nou on Friday.
He joined Barcelona in 2003 and scored 94 goals across 198 appearances during a five-year stay.
Last month, Ronaldinho's agent and brother Roberto de Assis suggested he was aiming for a return to professional football in 2017. He has not played competitively since leaving Fluminense in September 2015.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.