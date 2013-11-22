Ronaldo admits he could end career at Madrid

The Portuguese has been in outstanding form for the Liga giants this campaign, notching 16 goals in 13 league appearances, and his purple patch has seen him touted as one of the favourites for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award to be presented in January.

His impressive performances extended to the international scene as he scored all four goals in Portugal's two-legged 4-2 victory over Sweden in the FIFA World Cup play-off, including a hat-trick in Tuesday's 3-2 triumph in Solna.

Ronaldo was linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in the close-season but he allayed those rumours by signing a new five-year deal in September, and believes he could end his playing days in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to radio station Cadena Cope, the 28-year-old said: "I think it's possible I'll retire at Real Madrid. (But) I don't think much about the future.

"I like to think of the here and now. When things are going well now, when you are comfortable and you're motivated to do well, you couldn't care less about the future.

"But the truth is, that right now, what I feel is that I want to finish my career here because I feel very comfortable. I love living in Madrid, I love playing at the best club in the world and I can't ask for more.

"I feel a great joy from the fans, mainly outside the stadium. On the streets, the elderly and the children, they like me a lot, they talk to me like a normal person."

Despite his superb campaign thus far - which has seen him score 32 goals in 22 games for club and country - Ronaldo is targeting further improvement.

"In my head, I always feel I can improve. My ambition is to always improve. Maybe I’ll get to a level that’s difficult to pass, but I always think there’s something I could improve," he added.

"Perhaps, at this moment, I am better prepared and it may be one of the best moments of my career. I’m playing at a very high level and I hope to keep it going until the end of my career."

Ronaldo returns to domestic action when Real travel to Almeria on Saturday.