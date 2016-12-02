Ronaldo and Mourinho 'fully compliant' with tax obligations, insists Gestifute

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho are "fully compliant with their tax obligations", their agent Jorge Mendes' company has insisted, amid allegations of tax evasion against the pair.

A consortium of 12 European newspapers has said it will publish the findings of what is described as "the largest leak in the history of sport" under the banner 'Football Leaks' over the next three weeks.

As part of that leak, several media outlets have alleged that Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Mourinho avoided taxes using tax havens through structures set up by Mendes' company, Gestifute.

However, in a statement, Gestifute described the accusations as "unfounded".

The statement read: "Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho are fully compliant with their tax obligations with the Spanish and British tax authorities.

"Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Jose Mourinho have ever been involved in legal proceedings regarding the commission of a tax offense.

"Any insinuation or accusation made to Cristiano Ronaldo or Jose Mourinho over the commission of a tax offense will be reported to the legal authorities and prosecuted."

It added: "We always act with the highest level of professionalism in our relationships with our clients and the authorities in all those countries in which we operate.

"We will not hesitate to take legal action to defend ourselves and our clients over any untrue and unlawful allegations published about us."