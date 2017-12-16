Ronaldo and Zidane hoping for Ballon d'Or winner to retire at Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to retire at Real Madrid but knows the decision remains up to the club, though Zinedine Zidane will be in his corner after expressing hope for a contract renewal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner capped an outstanding year with the only goal in the Club World Cup final on Saturday, securing Madrid's fifth title of 2017 through a 1-0 triumph over Gremio.

Ronaldo then confirmed his intention to spend the rest of his career with the European and world champions, despite suggesting earlier in the season that he would not extend his existing deal beyond 2021.

"If possible, I would like to [retire at Madrid]," he said. "But it does not depend on me, because I'm not the boss of the club. We'll see."

Asked about Ronaldo's future, Zidane added: "For us, it is fundamental that Cristiano stays all his life.

"He is in his club, in his house and what he has done, no one else is going to do it. So I hope he continues like this until his retirement."

in 2017:LaLigaUEFA Champions LeagueUEFA Super CupSpanish Super CupFIFA Club World Cup December 16, 2017

Ronaldo defended his previous comment that he is greatest player in history, suggesting his astounding statistics prove it to be the case.

"I do not have to constantly talk about myself - I have already said," he said. "I am confident and my numbers do not deceive; they speak for themselves.

"I remain motivated to win things at the collective and individual level. I feel good."