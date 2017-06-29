Ronaldo confirms birth of two sons

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he had become the father of two boys during the Confederations Cup.

Portugal were eliminated from the tournament on Wednesday, suffering a 3-0 penalty shoot-out loss to Chile after a 0-0 draw in Russia.

Ronaldo was left disappointed by his side's exit, confirming the birth of his two boys and that he would miss the third place play-off on Sunday.

"I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born," he wrote on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

"The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget.

"I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."

Ronaldo's first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., turned seven earlier this month.