Ronaldo did well, insists Benitez

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez feels Cristiano Ronaldo put in good performance in Sunday's 2-0 La Liga win over Eibar despite missing a number of chances.

The Portugal international missed a major opportunity to open the scoring after 15 minutes, before wasting another gilt-edged opening after the break.

He eventually got his goal when he converted a penalty, though, and Benitez was adamant he was happy with the attacker's contribution.

"Ronaldo got his goal again. He got a number of chances and I am pleased with Ronaldo's performance," Benitez said.

"Everybody played a role in this win. We all worked hard I want to emphasise that it was a team effort. We were all united."

Madrid sit third in the table after 13 games with 27 points, trailing leaders Barcelona by six.

Benitez has stressed Madrid should not be written off yet, though, as it is still early in the season.

"It is only November and we have had a lot of injuries. I am optimistic," he added. "We will continue to fight in each game right until the end of the season."

Gareth Bale opened the scoring for Madrid after a corner and Benitez revealed they had been practicing the routine that led to the goal in training over the past few days.

He explained: "The first goal was the result of something we have been training on. Eibar are an aggressive and intense team, but we deserved our in. We have proven to be a tough group."