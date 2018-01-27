Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed sharing Ballon d'Or honours with Lionel Messi over the past decade and insists he is not "obsessed" by football's most celebrated individual award.

Real Madrid's march to glory in LaLiga and the Champions League last season helped Ronaldo to make it five Ballons d'Or apiece along with Barcelona great Messi.

You have to go back to Kaka in 2007 for the last time the award went to any player outside of this era's dominant performers and Messi is well-placed to make it 6-5, given Barca's vice-like grip on the title race in LaLiga this time around.

Ronaldo has won four of the past five and told Chinese football app Dongqiudi he is heartened by his duopoly with Messi as opposed to it being a source of frustration

"To be honest, I never thought I'd win one Ballon d’Or or two, and certainly not five. So, if I can't win the Ballon d'Or in the future, I'll still feel so, so, so, proud of myself," Ronaldo said, in quotes reported by AS.

"Of course, my ambition is to win more individual awards and trophies with the team, but I won't be obsessed with the Ballon d'Or.

"It's good to have shared the award with Messi over the past few years. It's good to share this award with a great player.

"I feel good, I’m very satisfied with my career, but I'll keep working hard."

98 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more goals for the same club than any other player in history (Lionel Messi, 97). Immaculate. November 21, 2017

Madrid are 19 points behind Barcelona and lie fourth in LaLiga having been dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes in midweek.

A tough trip to Valencia awaits on Saturday but they retain a star player still fixated on improvement as he enters what should prove to be the final stages of a stellar career.

"I have to prepare myself to stay at elite level," Ronaldo explained. "For me, age isn't so important if your look after your body and mind, do the right things and work in the right way, with care.

"Age isn't important. These last two years have been the most successful of my career, 2017 was a great year and shows that age really isn't the most important thing.

"I'm happy and can carry on for a long time yet. I'm keen to work, to enjoy working with people, winning trophies. I'm good, I’m ready for a few more years."