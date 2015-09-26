Ronaldo: I miss playing with Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo harbours hopes of again playing alongside former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney, labelling him a "fantastic player".

The Real Madrid star, who recently became the Spanish giants' all-time top scorer in La Liga, made his name at United before leaving Old Trafford in 2009.

Speaking in a new BBC documentary about England captain Rooney, Ronaldo admitted that he would love to line-up once more beside the 29-year-old, who he claims was known as 'pitbull'.

"I miss playing with Rooney. Maybe we can play again together some day," he said.

"He was the kid of England. Everybody loved him. He was so powerful I was calling him pitbull. The power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and strength and he never stops.

"He's a fantastic team player and he scores! He's a fantastic boy and he helped me a lot when he came to join us in Manchester."