Ronaldo looking forward after Champions League red card - Alex Sandro

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward after he was sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus, according to team-mate Alex Sandro.

Ronaldo was dismissed in Juve's 2-0 win at Valencia on Wednesday after tangling off the ball with Jeison Murillo, appearing to pull the centre-back's hair.

UEFA are yet to confirm the severity of Ronaldo's punishment, with an extended ban potentially ruling the Portugal superstar out of a reunion with former club Manchester United.

Despite Ronaldo being inconsolable as he left the Mestalla pitch following his red card, Alex Sandro feels his colleague is putting the incident behind him.

"I see him motivated," Alex Sandro said to Sky Sport Italia.

"He has a lot of experience and he knows that what happened on Tuesday belongs to the past.

"He is already looking forward, he came to help and brought quality to our group.

"My understanding with him I'm learning to know him inside and outside the field.

"I'm understanding his movements and how he likes to receive the ball. Slowly I will start to assist him."

Running towards ! September 21, 2018

Ronaldo will have a chance to bounce back in Juve's next game, away to Frosinone on Sunday.

Although the Portugal captain has had an uneven start to life with the Serie A champions, Juan Cuadrado hailed Ronaldo's impact.

"The arrival of Cristiano certainly gave us something more," Cuadrado told Juventus TV.

"We know the player he is, but I think Juventus has always been well built.

"Now maybe we are even stronger because some of us have been here for a long time and they know each other well and because they have become great champions.

"We hope to go far in every competition."